Numerai GP LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 76,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 148.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $342,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GCO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,147. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 2.01. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

