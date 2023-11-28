Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 140,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,246. The firm has a market cap of $621.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,299,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,299,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock worth $705,534 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Evolv Technologies Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.