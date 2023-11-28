Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after buying an additional 558,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 183,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.