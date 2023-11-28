Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $20.70

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $20.17. Nuvei shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 15,579 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVEI

Nuvei Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -257.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 778.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

