NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Stevard LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stevard LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.5% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $480.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

