O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

PXD stock opened at $236.72 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

