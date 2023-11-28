Oasis Network Trading 28.5% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $579.89 million and approximately $49.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08138797 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $40,582,144.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

