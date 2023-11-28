OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.
