Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.87.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

