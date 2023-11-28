ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 485,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,903. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

