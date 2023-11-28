Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.69% of Option Care Health worth $40,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 59,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

