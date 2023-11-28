Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.44% of Oracle worth $14,365,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $318.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.