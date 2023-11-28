Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Trading Down 3.5%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.50. 9,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 98,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OBK shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $999.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay Dyer sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $105,079.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

