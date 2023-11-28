Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.98. 32,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 340,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLA. TheStreet lowered Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Orla Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

