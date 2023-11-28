Ossiam Acquires 1,477,017 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1,423.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477,017 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ossiam owned approximately 0.41% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $60,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,996. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

