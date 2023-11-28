Ossiam Acquires 33,808 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1,192.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 151.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 39,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 135.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $343,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $486.65. The company had a trading volume of 889,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,746. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

