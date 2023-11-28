Ossiam Buys 159,264 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ossiam grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,264 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $94,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,787 shares of company stock worth $94,301,085. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.85. 7,003,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,907,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $863.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

