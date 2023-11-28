Ossiam Buys 21,964 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Booking were worth $134,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 750.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,136.12. The company had a trading volume of 94,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,999.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,915.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

