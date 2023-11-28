Ossiam Buys 267,442 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ossiam increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 918.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,442 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

