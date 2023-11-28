Ossiam Buys 308,662 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ossiam grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1,030.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,662 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicom Group worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 459,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,294. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.