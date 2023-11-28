Ossiam Buys New Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 367,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,045,000. Ossiam owned 0.20% of RB Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,047,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,870,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in RB Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in RB Global by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in RB Global by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 723,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. 283,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,764 shares of company stock worth $16,106,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

