Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,102. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.86. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

