Ossiam Has $118.10 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85,085 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.1% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ossiam owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $118,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $620.42. The company had a trading volume of 958,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,865. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $625.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.10. The firm has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

