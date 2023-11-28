Ossiam Has $29.20 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Ossiam lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $29,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.40. 2,010,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

