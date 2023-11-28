Ossiam Has $50.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ossiam grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184,926 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.14. The stock had a trading volume of 659,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,980. The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

