Ossiam Has $56.81 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1,371.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,814 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $56,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

TTWO stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.16. 545,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,821. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $158.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

