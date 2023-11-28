Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 465,272 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $24,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. 502,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.