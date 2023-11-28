Ossiam Takes $19.41 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.28. 285,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,989. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $147.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

