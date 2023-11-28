Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Hits $7.83 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $13,076.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,912.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00184228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.79 or 0.00590279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00439872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00122524 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,687,678 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.