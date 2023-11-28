Pale Fire Capital SE Sells 355,616 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Pale Fire Capital SE trimmed its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,616 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital comprises 0.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUR shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BUR stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 444,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,671. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

