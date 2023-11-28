Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 332,069 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $51,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 7,003,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,581,962. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.