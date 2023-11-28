Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $32.96 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $32,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.66. The company had a trading volume of 384,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,077. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

