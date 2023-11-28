Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $35.06 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $35,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,621. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

