Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $48.71 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $48,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 28.5% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 36.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 161.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Centene by 51.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. 647,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,093. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

