Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $38,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 480,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

