Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,090 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Synchrony Financial worth $41,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,625. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

