Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 864.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,039 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont worth $23,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NEM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 5,994,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,401,148. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.