Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $85,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.68. 1,780,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,232. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $365.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

