Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,956.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,298 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.58. 154,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

