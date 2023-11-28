PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 514,540 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,202,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,117,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.