Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $13.70 by Analysts at Bank of America

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $13.90 to $13.70 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.62.

Shares of PSFE opened at $10.60 on Friday. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $644.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paysafe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 885,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paysafe by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

