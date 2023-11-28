Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.72. Pearson shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 59,163 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.01) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pearson by 240.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pearson in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

