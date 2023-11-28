PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,414 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for about 6.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.52% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $193,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,676,616. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,195. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

