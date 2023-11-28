Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 500.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. 215,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

