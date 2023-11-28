Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Peoples Price Performance
Shares of Peoples stock remained flat at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. Peoples has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $71.00.
About Peoples
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.