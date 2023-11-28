Persistence Reaches Market Cap of $48.65 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $48.65 million and $288,549.89 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,227,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,127,580 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

