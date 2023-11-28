Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.84. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 349,578 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

