Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41,340.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,832 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 3.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 10,412,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,396,592. The company has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

