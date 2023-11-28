Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,659 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,464,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,408,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

