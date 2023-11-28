Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC opened at $11.35 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

